Positive COVID tests cancel Kentucky Summer Classic horse competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four positive coronavirus cases, including two Saturday, in people who attended or took part forced the cancellation of the remainder of the Kentucky Summer Classic horse show and competition the US Equestrian and Kentucky Horse Shows anounced Saturday evening.

“To mitigate the risk of spread of the virus, USEF and the competition organizer together have made the decision to cancel the Kentucky Summer Classic effective at the end of competition today and to cancel the USEF Pony Finals event scheduled to start Tuesday, August 4. These cancellations will give the competition organizer time to sanitize the venue and determine whether competition can resume later this month,” Kentucky Horse Shows and Phelps Media Group said in a statement.

“With regard to the new reports, one individual worked in Barns 9 & 10 with one of the previously reported individuals. Both of these individuals have been off competition grounds since Friday, July 31. The other newly reported individual is a braider who worked in multiple barns and has been off the grounds since early this morning,” the statement said.

The organizers said they have exercised contact tracing and notified everyone about the cases.