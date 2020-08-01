DEVELOPING: Transportation cabinet says one person dead in Lexington car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported Saturday night one person died in a single-car crash.

Lexington Police say a man was driving on Russell Cave Road around 9:45 p.m. when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

- Advertisement -

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and there weren’t any passengers, according to officers.

The coroner hasn’t released any information about the victim, but the transportation cabinet said it was fatal.

Traffic is being re-routed on KY 1973 and on Faulkner Avenue to avoid the crash site on Russell Cave Road near Sahalee Drive.

The investigation into what happened leading up to the crash is still being investigated.