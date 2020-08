PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon County Chamber of Commerce partnered with several other local businesses to help give a financial boost to small businesses struggling because of COVID-19.

The businesses had to apply for the grant and Friday, 11 businesses were each given $1,000.

The chamber of commerce said it was a project to lift up businesses who need support during this pandemic calling the grant “It Takes a Village Community Grant Cooperative” because of just that, it takes a village sometimes.