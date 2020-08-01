Fayette schools police recognized for work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Public School Police Department has received a Promising Program Award from the Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers.

Chief Martin Schafer accepted the honor on behalf of his staff during the 2020 Kentucky Association of School Administrators leadership institute, which ran July 29-31 in Louisville.

Promising Programs, a collaborative effort between KYASRO and the Kentucky Center for School Safety, identifies agencies that have gone above and beyond to ensure student/staff safety in their districts.

“Fayette landed on our radar with KYASRO when Superintendent Manny Caulk challenged the community to support a tax levy for the sole purpose of improving school safety,” said KYASRO President Chris Barrier, director of Law Enforcement in Montgomery County Schools.

“Together with the guidance of Chief Schafer, the agency has been a model for agencies in the state on how to achieve this objective. Their agency has increased the number of trained law enforcement personnel, enhanced the infrastructure of the school buildings in the district, and developed cutting-edge safety protocols improving the safety standards for all who work and visit the district. These improvements have made the Fayette County school district police department a leader in the nation on school safety, particularly in the area of metropolitan/urban school settings.”