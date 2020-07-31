Well-known tavern taking down iconic sign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three weeks after filing bankruptcy and after 66 years in business, Two Keys Tavern is removing its well-known sign Friday afternoon.

Fittingly, the sign comes down at 5 p.m., the traditional start of happy hour, the business said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

For everyone from University of Kentucky sports fans to casual downtown visitors, the tavern on South Limestone has been a popular watering hole for years.

And while the removal of the signs marks the “final chapter of the location’s famed history,” owner Seth Bennett said “the sign, along with countless pieces of UK sporting memorabilia, will be kept in a safe place until a new location is found.”

Bennett said “our dispute with the landlord and the costs of bringing the location up to code are making impossible for Two Keys to keep operating at the Limestone location.”

In Early July, Bennett said legal issues with the landlord plus the financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown and other issues forced the bankruptcy.