UPDATE: Missing teen quickly found in Morgan County

UPDATE…5:10 p.m., July 31, 2020

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost as soon as they issued an alert for her, a missing 17-year-old has been found safe, Morgan County authorities announced.

ORIGINAL STORY 4 p.m. FRIDAY, July 31, 2020

Morgan County authorities are looking for a 17-year-old last seen Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 17-year-old Elizabeth Johnson was last seen at her residence in Hazel Green, Ky. on July 29, getting into a blue Pontiac sedan. She was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a long sky-blue shirt (dress like) with white spots on it and tennis shoes.

She was supposed to go to her aunt’s house but never went there and has not been seen or heard from since, the department said.

She has her ears pierced and the right side of her nose is also pierced. She is about 5-5, weighing 130 pounds, with blondish brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 743-3613.