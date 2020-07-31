Lee County volunteer fire department car wash fundraiser Saturday

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lee County Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a car wash fundraiser for its junior firefighters program.

The event is Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be held at the Beattyville – Lee County Fire Station, located at 1275 Grand Avenue.

The funds raised during this event will go towards the junior program which aims make sure the next generation of our communities volunteers can procure equipment and other items to help them during their time as junior firefighters.