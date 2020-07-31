Former Bluegrass exec named CEO at Bourbon Community Hospital

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tommy Haggard has been named chief executive officer at Bourbon Community Hospital, effective Aug. 24, the hospital announced Friday.

Haggard joins Bourbon Community Hospital from Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, where he has served as CEO since 2010.

- Advertisement -

He replaces Mike Poore, who has been serving as interim CEO of the facility.

“We are delighted to welcome Tommy into the Bourbon Community Hospital family,” said Cherie Sibley, FACHE, Central Division president of LifePoint Health, of which Bourbon Community Hospital is a part. “Tommy knows this region well, having served in hospital leadership roles in Central Kentucky for more than 15 years. He is known for his great dedication to quality care and commitment to patients, employees and physicians. We are confident he is the right person to lead Bourbon Community Hospital through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and well into a bright future.”

During his tenure as CEO of Bluegrass Community Hospital, Haggard added new service lines, led the successful implementation of a new electronic medical records system, and spearheaded efforts to make the hospital a preferred provider with the University of Kentucky for post-acute patients.

Bluegrass also was recognized for the quality cardiac care it provides patients with heart failure, its ER performance, and improvements in patient and employee satisfaction.

“Tommy has a great track record as a hospital leader, community partner and champion for quality care,” said Jim Lovell, chair of the Bourbon Community Hospital Board of Trustees. “We are excited to make him part of the Paris and Nicholas county communities and look forward to working with him to continue to build on Bourbon Community Hospital’s successes, foster the dedication and talent of its team, and expand the many ways the hospital serves our region.”

Haggard earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, a master’s degree from the University of Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, and an MBA in Business Administration and Management from Midway University in Midway.

“I am looking forward to joining the team at Bourbon and becoming part of its community,” said Haggard. “I know what an important role the hospital plays in this region, and I’m excited to work with our employees, physicians, volunteers and community members to explore how we can make an even more significant impact on the lives of all we serve.”

Bourbon Community Hospital provides inpatient and outpatient care to Bourbon County and the surrounding region at its 58-bed acute care facility and physician practices throughout the area.

The 33-bed Bourbon Behavioral Health, located within the hospital, provides inpatient psychiatric care for ages 12 and older, with treatment programs.