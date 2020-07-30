Positivity rate down slightly, state still hopeful on COVID plateau

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s new coronavirus cases continued in the ‘plateau’ range Thursday and the positive test rate edged down as leaders continued hold their breaths and stress safety measures to head off a full-fledged outbreak.

“We continue to see a signal of a decrease in the overall escalation” of cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing Thursday while announcing 659 new cases with 11,217 tests confirmed.

“The numbers are higher than we would like but they don’t show an escalation,” he said.

The positivity rate fell slightly from almost 6 percent Wednesday to 5.66 percent.

Those included 22 kids under 5. Jefferson County had 138, Fayette had 42, Laurel had 22, Shelby had 18, Mercer 13, Scott 12, Franklin 11, Pulaski 11 and Knox nine, among the counties in the region.

Two new day-care centers brought the total to 51 where cases have been confirmed, including 44 staff and 40 kids.

To illustrate the plateau pattern, Beshear cited numbers during the last month, started with 1,675 cases the week of June 25 to 2,482 the week of July 6, 3,772 cases the week of July 13 and 3,918 the week of July 20.

So far this week, the cases have been 532 Tuesday, 619 Wednesday and 659 Thursday compared to 674, 518 and 611 the same days last week.

As of Thursday, 587 people were in the hospital with coronavirus-related treatment and 110 are in ICU. Those numbers are down slightly over the course of this week.

The state unfortunately had seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 731 Since March.