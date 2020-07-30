UPDATE: Missing Laurel County teen found safe

UPDATE AS OF 3:30 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing Laurel County teenager Tyler Phelps has been found safe, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators are looking for a missing 18-year-old.

Sheriff John Root says Tyler Phelps was last seen at about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Saddlebrook just west of London.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to cal 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.