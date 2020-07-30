Medical groups launch ‘Wear Mask’ campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s medical community is taking the message of wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the airwaves.

The campaign, which features a Jessamine County teacher, a Louisville cancer victim, Louisville firefighter and Louisville restaurant owner, is sponsored by Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA), and the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care.

The groups are asking media across the state to air them in an effort to spread the message of the value and importance of wearing masks.