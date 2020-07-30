Marshall moving more fall classes to remote format

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University will move more fall semester courses to an remote format than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced the change Wednesday.

Gilbert says most sophomores, juniors and seniors will attend classes online that are broadcast live and recorded.

He says freshmen, some graduate students and most professional students can expect a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.

Marshall’s fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 24. Students can move into residence halls starting Aug. 15.