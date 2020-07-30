Man arrested after high-speed chase through four counties

Tom Kenny
Nicholas Denny, of Rockcastle County, arrested 7-30-20 after a high-speed chase through four counties that ended in Laurel County.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County man faces a long list of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through four counties that ended with his arrest, along with a damaged car and deputy’s cruiser, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it began overnight with a complaint about people, possibly under the influence, creating a disturbance at a business off KY 909.

Investigators say when deputies arrived, they approached the driver of a blue Nissan Altima, who they say recklessly pulled out of the parking lot, and the chase was on.

Deputies say during the chase along I-75, the driver slowed and 27-year old Morgan Dixon, of Berea, got out of the car, which continued along the interstate.

Investigators say the car traveled north on I-75 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, swerving across all lanes of traffic, braking and recklessly passing other vehicles.

Deputies say the chase lasted 90-minutes and went through four counties:  Rockcastle, Jackson, Madison and Laurel.

They say the driver eventually pulled off onto KY 490 in Laurel County and was finally stopped when Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston utilized a pit maneuver, which ended the chase.  Deputy Houston’s cruiser and the chase car were both damaged, according to investigators.

The driver tried to run from the scene, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle with deputies, according to investigators.

The driver was identified as 30-year old Nicholas Denny.  They say right after the pursuit began, Denny and his passenger, Morgan Dixon, tried to inject heroin.

Deputies say Denny had a pipe with suspected meth, dispensed needles and marijuana on him at the time of his arrest. They say he was under the influence.

Denny also had an outstanding bench warrant out for him from Rockcastle County for failure to appear in court in a theft case, according to deputies.

Denny faces nearly a half-dozen charges.  His passenger, Dixon, was charged with public intoxication-controlled substances, according to deputies.

Denny and Dixon were taken to jail in Laurel County.

 

Tom Kenny
