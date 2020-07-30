Lexington man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger injured

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on the Old Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP says 67-year old George Cagle was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on the parkway, when he lost control and hit a road sign head-on just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.
He was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington, where he died from his injuries on Thursday, according to State Police.
Investigators say Cagle’s passenger, 56-year old Rhonda Sturgill, of London, was also airlifted to UK Hospital with significant injuries. Her condition was not released.
The accident remains under investigation by KSP.