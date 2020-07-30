KY teachers give advice on NTI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As more Kentucky school districts vote to start the school year online, some parents and students are concerned they’ll miss key pieces of their education.

Some students say they don’t learn as well online.

- Advertisement -

We talked with some experts to help your kids get the most out of remote learning.

Some kids struggle with remote learning, some excel. Each child learns differently.

“You’ve got introverts and you’ve got extroverts,” says 2015 Teacher of the Year Sarah Reed.

Reed used to teach elementary students in Jefferson County. Now, she also trains teachers.

“I’m the support,” she says.

Reed encourages teachers to start the year with a survey to get to know students’ learning style, something she says parents should also know.

“Teamwork is dream work and so when you get people that can all add to that plate a lot of positive things happen,” says Reed.

She’s focusing on the positive.

“We always talk about giving students voice and choice and supporting kids to be independent right so here they are really independent,” says Reed.

Teachers know parents are concerned about kids falling behind.

“Where did we stop? Where do we need to go? What can we do in the middle? So, ya know, everybody is working together to have resources for that,” says Reed.

Teachers say success online will require a lot of communication. They ask you to trust them. Set up a workspace for your student.

Reed says everyone will have to be flexible about study time and accountable to make sure work is getting done. Staying organized will help.

“When you create that routine and structure they’re gonna respond favorably,” says Reed.

Warren County Middle School teacher Jeanie Smith says it’s essential parents get involved.

“The parents or whoever is monitoring that needs to make sure they’re asking their child questions about what they learned,” says Jeanie Smith.

And if you need help, reach out.

“Knowing that we’re all in this together. We’re all really trying to support one another and support our families and students,” says Reed.

Teachers also say it’ll help to know what resources are out there. They recommend checking your district’s website to find them.