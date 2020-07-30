‘Golden Alert’ issued for Bourbon County man with Dementia

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued Thursday night for a Bourbon County man with Dementia.
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office says 85-year old Billy Dale left his home in the Little Rock community around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Deputies say he was driving his 2009 red Ford F250 pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 980JYG.
The truck has lettering “Big Red” across the front windshield. The truck has rear end damage.
Dale was last seen wearing blue Dickie work pants, a white polo shirt with a black horizontal stripe.
He is 5′ 10″ and 220-pounds.
Deputies say in addition to Dementia, Dale has other medical issues that require daily medication.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or if he is spotted, call 911 or the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 859-987-2130.