Fayette COVID cases show second straight day of better numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday brought the number of new coronavirus cases back down to a more “normal” level with 49 new cases, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported Thursday.

That’s two straight days of ‘”reasonable” numbers, indicating the state’s requirement on wearing masks and other measures may be having an impact.

The new cases pushed he county’s total to 3,075 since early March. Even with the more moderate number, the 49 cases still is the 11th-highest one-day total since the outbreak began.

The county set a one-day record Monday with 116 new cases.

The county had no deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the total at 45 since early March.

Of the total cases, 2,319 have recovered, an increase of 53 from Wednesday’s report.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 1,514 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

According to the Health Department, reasons for the steady increase include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long-term care facilities.

“We have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May, with no sign of slowing. Unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients,” the department warned in its update.