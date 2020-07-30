Fayette COVID cases show second straight day of better numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday brought the number of new coronavirus cases back down to a more “normal” level with 49 new cases, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported Thursday.
That’s two straight days of ‘”reasonable” numbers, indicating the state’s requirement on wearing masks and other measures may be having an impact.
The new cases pushed he county’s total to 3,075 since early March. Even with the more moderate number, the 49 cases still is the 11th-highest one-day total since the outbreak began.
The county set a one-day record Monday with 116 new cases.
The county had no deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the total at 45 since early March.
Of the total cases, 2,319 have recovered, an increase of 53 from Wednesday’s report.
Since the start of July, Lexington has had 1,514 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 116 cases, July 27
• 100 cases, July 23
• 83 cases, July 9
• 69 cases, July 15
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 62 cases, July 6
• 58 cases, July 13
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 49 cases, July 29
• 47 cases, July 24
• 46 cases, July 1
• 41 cases, June 26
• 40 cases, June 24
• 39 cases, July 8, June 30 and June 14
According to the Health Department, reasons for the steady increase include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long-term care facilities.
“We have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May, with no sign of slowing. Unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients,” the department warned in its update.
“Case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. People are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown. This is why wearing a mask is important! Remember to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others,” the report continued.
Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases. The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.
The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public.