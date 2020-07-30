COVID advisory issued for Whitley County church

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Whitley County Health Department has issued an advisory for people who may have attended services Sunday at a Whitley Couty church.

According to the notice, anyone who attended services on Sunday, July 26, 2020, held at Saxton Baptist Church in Williamsburg may have been exposed to COIVD-19.

Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-isolate and contact the Whitley County Health Department by calling 606-549-3380.

Individuals who feel ill should also contact their healthcare provider.

Health Department Director Marcy Rein told the News Journal newspaper the notice was issued after the department learned two or more people outside of family members or those who live together, have contracted the virus.

“The public notice doesn’t imply that they failed to do anything,” Rein told the newspaper concerning the church leadership or members. “It is out of an abundance of caution.”

Rein told the newspaper the goal is not to punish anyone but to determine the connections that have resulted in it being contracted, who else the individuals may have come into contact with.

“We are trying to develop the big picture,” Rein said.

According to the News Journal, a public notice like the one concerning the church is issued if two of four criteria are met. Those criteria include: