Trial date set for two men accused in Laurel Co. animal abuse case caught on video

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A trial date is set for two men accused in a disturbing Laurel County animal abuse case.

Noah Blevins and Toby Harrison are charged with the torture and death of a stray dog last year.

Video of a 17-year-old punching the dog began circulating on social media.

Authorities say another person charged in the case, David Griffith, was shooting the video.

The dog was later found dead with several stab wounds to its body.

Blevins and Harrison are scheduled to go to trial November 4th, according to the Times-Tribune newspaper.

Veronica Jean Seltzer
