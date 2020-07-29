Sign installation to delay traffic Wednesday night on Versailles Road/Oliver Lewis Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Temporary lanes closures could delay traffic at the intersection of Versailles Road/Oliver Lewis Way in Lexington late Wednesday night July 29 and early Thursday morning, July 30.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, temporary lane closures could be necessary for overhead sign installation operations. The work was planned for last Thursday/Friday, and now rescheduled due to weather.

The rescheduled dates and times are below:

Wednesday, July 29 through Thursday, July 30 – 11:45 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday

Oliver Lewis Way/US 60

installations will be in effect for the following signalized intersections between milepoints 7.7 and 8.05:

o Oliver Lewis Way/US 60 at High Street

o Oliver Lewis Way/US 60 at Manchester Street

o Oliver Lewis Way/US 60 at Main Street