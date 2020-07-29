Parent “shocked, angry” about confederate flag, uses it as teachable moment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A harsh lesson at a middle school in Lexington and school isn’t even in session.

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk says someone raised a confederate flag on Bryan Station Middle School’s flagpole at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The district says it had symbols on it associated with far right anti-government extremist movements, as well as slogans disparaging police officers.

Caulk called it a “cowardice” and “despicable act.” The district’s police department is investigating.

Aaron Frazier, a parent of a Bryan Station Middle School student, says he was shocked and angry when he found out about the flag being raised. He says, “It’s a sign of hate.”

Frazier says his 12-year old daughter’s goes to the school.

“It’s not something you expect to see or deal with, but it is a reality of life,” says Frazier.

He says that reality doesn’t disappear, no matter what is going on in the world.

“Even though we’re dealing with a global pandemic, there’s still local things we have to deal with,” says Frazier. “Unfortunately, racism is one of them.”

Frazier says he doesn’t shy away from hard conversations about race with his kids, even though it’s sometimes tough.

“It’s something you naturally want to shield your kids from,” says Frazier. “Make them aware of what’s happening around them – having to explain to them what the confederate flag is -what it looks like – what it means, its symbolism.”

Since Bryan Station is a predominately Black school, Frazier says it makes him wonder what the flag really meant. Even if it was a prank, Frazier says parents have to step out of their comfort zone and talk to their kids before something like this happens.

“It’s just one of those things you have to keep in the back of your mind and understand this could be a potential thing that happens,” Frazier says. “Are you ready for when it does?”