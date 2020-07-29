Man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 56-year-old Lexington man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend.

According to Lexington Police, James A. Aubrey, of 3448 Warwick Court, is charged with murder, tampering evidence and possession of a handgun by a felon in the death of 57-year-old Karen Rae Greenup, of Georgetown.

- Advertisement -

On the night of Monday, July 27, police were dispatched to a home on Warwick Court for a welfare check. Officers located a woman deceased from an apparent assault, according to a police statement.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn listed the death as a homicide and said Greenup was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. Monday.

He did not list a cause of death.

“Through the course of the investigation, Lexington detectives determined Greenup had been killed by her boyfriend, James Aubrey,” police said in a statement.

The address is a one-story brick home on a dead-end street with similar homes along both sides of the street. Warwick Court runs off Redding Road near Kirklevington Park between Tates Creek, Landsdowne and New Circle roads.