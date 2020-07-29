Input sought as Racial Justice Commission town hall meetings continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality is continuing to host a series of Virtual Town Hall meetings.

The next ones are Thursday, July 30, and Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Each session will be broadcast live on the Commission for Racial Justice & Equality YouTube Channel, found here. The link can also be found on the City’s website at www.lexingtonky.gov.

“It’s very important to hear from our citizens. The Commission’s Virtual Town Hall meetings are an opportunity for the public to participate by submitting questions or comments,” Gorton said.

The public may submit questions or comments via email to TownHall@lexingtonky.gov.

As many of the submitted questions or comments will be addressed as time allows. The feedback will help shape the commission’s final report.

All Virtual Town Hall meetings will take place 6:30-8 p.m. The Commission has decided to focus on the topics below for the remaining meetings:

July 30 – Health Disparities

August 4 – Housing & Gentrification and Law Enforcement, Justice & Accountability

The meetings are moderated by Renee Shaw, public affairs managing producer and host at Kentucky Educational Television. The first town hall took place Tuesday, July 28, with discussion focused on racial equality and education & economic opportunity.

Video of this meeting is now available for viewing on the Commission’s YouTube Channel.

The Commission is led by Co-Chairs Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith. Over the past three weeks, subcommittees have been meeting, with discussion focused on Racial Equity, Education & Economic Opportunity, Health Disparities, Housing & Gentrification, and Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability.