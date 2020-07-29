In-person unemployment help planned in Louisville Aug. 3-7

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance services Aug. 3-7 in Louisville.

The appointments are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the In-Person UI Services View Services button.

Kentuckians who need additional assistance with their unemployment insurance claims can also visit kcc.ky.gov and use the Chat Now button or call (502) 564-2900.

It is not necessary to arrive before the scheduled appointment time. The Louisville in-person event will be at:

UAW Local 862 Union Hall

3000 Fern Valley Road

Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Entrance to the UAW Local 862 Union Hall will be from Fern Valley Road. Parking will be available in lots on the side of the building and claimants will enter the building from the side entrance. Signage will be posted.

Claimants must bring two forms of identification, like their drivers license or other photo ID and social security card, for identity verification.

Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he is extending Ernst & Youngs contract to help process unemployment claims after the firm met and exceeded expectations in July. He emphasized that the partnership with Ernst & Young has helped state government employees assist more Kentuckians in-person and has led to much faster resolution of claims.