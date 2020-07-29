Former substitute teacher and coach indicted for sex with student

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Russell County High School substitute teacher and assistant football coach has been indicted on four counts of rape for having sex with a underage student last fall.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, 25-year-old Hunter Lovell was indicted Tuesday for four counts of third-degree rape. The incidents occurred between September and November 2019 while he was a substitute teacher, according to the AG’s statement.

“Any individual who uses his or her position of authority to earn the trust of children and subsequently take advantage of them should be met with the full force of the law,” Cameron said. “I appreciate the commitment of the Russell Springs Police Department, our Cyber Crimes Unit, and Office of Special Prosecutions for partnering to bring charges in this case.”

Chief Joseph Irvin and Sergeant Detective Chasity Shirely from the Russell Springs Police Department and an investigator from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit investigated the case. After the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case.

Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A warrant has been issued for Lovell’s arrest, and a full cash bond is set at $20,000.