First seeds, now masks showing up in mail

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – First it was seeds arriving in the mail. Now an Eastern Kentucky county is warning of residents receiving masks in the mail, masks they didn’t order.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff’s Department said, “It has been brought to our attention people are getting masks that they did not order, sent to them from China. DO NOT OPEN OR USE!! The health department has been contacted and they are trying to find out what should be done with them.”

Last week, unknown seeds showed up in Virginia and by the weekend, had arrived at locations in Kentucky. Those, too, appeared to have come from China, and state officials warned not to plant or touch them.

Since then, the seeds have shown up in additional parts of the country, including at least Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington State.