Cases decline in Fayette but still 10th-highest one-day total

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday brought the number of new coronavirus cases back down to a more “normal” level with 54 new cases, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The new cases pushed he county’s total to 3,026 since early March. Even with the more moderate number, the 54 cases still is the 10th-highest one-day total since the outbreak began.
The county set a one-day record Monday with 116 new cases.
The county had no deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the total at 45 since early March.
Of the total cases, 2,266 have recovered, an increase of 70 from Tuesday’s report.
Since the start of July, Lexington has had 1,465 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 116 cases, July 27
• 100 cases, July 23
• 83 cases, July 9
• 69 cases, July 15
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 62 cases, July 6
• 58 cases, July 13
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 47 cases, July 24
• 46 cases, July 1
• 41 cases, June 26
• 40 cases, June 24
• 39 cases, July 8, June 30 and June 14
According to the Health Department, reasons for the steady increase include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long-term care facilities.
“We have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May, with no sign of slowing. Unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients,” the department warned in its update.
“Case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. People are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown. This is why wearing a mask is important! Remember to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others,” the report continued.
Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases. The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.
The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public.