Call about suspicious truck helps bust theft ring: KSP

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Teenagers may be at the root of a string of thefts and burglaries in Henry and Oldham counties based on recent arrests by the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers got a break Sunday in the string of cases which began July 21 and involved guns, vehicles and other items.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, troopers were notified of suspicious vehicles on Walker Lane in Henry County. At the time, the vehicles were not reported stolen and no one was in them. But a short time later, a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup was reported stolen by its owner, according t the KSP.

Troopers returned but the truck was gone. However, as investigators spoke with residents in the area, the truck returned. When confronted by officers, the four people in the truck fled into nearby woods.

Three of them, 19-year-old Kyle Watson, of Lagrange, and two teens under 18, were caught. The fourth managed to get away, troopers said in a release.

Watson is charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing.

He was lodged in the Oldham County Detention Center. The other two were lodged in a Juvenile Detention Center

During the investigation, several stolen items were recovered from the vehicle and the three suspects.

That included the 2019 GMC Sierra, a 2012 Ford Expedition, a pistol, and several gun holsters. Drugs were also seized, as well as a large sum of cash.

Troopers believe these individuals are connected to many of the recent break-ins and thefts in the areas of Smithfield, Pendleton, Sulphur, Lagrange, and other areas in west Henry and Oldham counties.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Post 5 at 502-532-6363.T he investigating Troopers also ask that any victims of recent thefts or break-ins in the specified area reach out to Post 5 if they have not already done so.