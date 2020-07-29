Berea College resident student tests positive for coronavirus

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea College announced Wednesday one of its students on campus has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student who lives in the Deep Green residence hall is being isolated and contact tracing has found the student had little contact with others, according to announcement from President Lyle Roelofs.

- Advertisement -

“I regret to inform you that we have a confirmed positive case on campus. A resident student in Deep Green has tested positive. That student has been quarantined and contact tracing has been completed. No close contacts were identified, but a second student is being tested out of an abundance of caution and is being isolated until we have the results. The common areas in Deep Green that might have been contaminated were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized…Both students are in good spirits and receiving support from Student Life and other campus offices,” Roelofs said in the advisory.