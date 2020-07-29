7 weeks after skull found, teams still searching for more remains

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six weeks after dogs brought a human skull to a home in Johnson County, investigators still are searching for an identity or more human remains.

According to the Paintsville Herald newspaper, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and a number of other agencies are using search dogs in an effort to find other remains in the White House community in eastern Johnson County.

The dogs are from the Kentucky Search Dog Association, according to the newspaper.

The skull was found Sunday, June 7 in the driveway of a home

In addition to the dogs, teams from Grant County, Pike County and Madison County as well as the Williamsport Fire Department are searching as well, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor told the newspaper.

“We are still waiting for results from the medical examiner’s office in relation to identification,” Saylor was quoted as saying.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 606-789-3411.”