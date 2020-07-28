Two Kentucky teachers launch online tutoring service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Some students love online learning or NTI, while others really struggle with it.

Two Kentucky teachers have seen those struggles and decided to help.

It is said necessity is the mother of invention and that’s certainly true for two school teachers during a global pandemic.

“We had both done tutoring outside of each other, ya know, on our own and then when the pandemic arose we were like ‘oh my gosh, that would be a perfect idea to do it virtually and then have the in person option’,” says Kaylae Price.

So Kaylae Price and Whitney Lawrence started the Virtual Teaching Institute, a preK through 12 online tutoring service.

“We range from just giving feedback, grading assignments, all the way to tutoring,” says Price.

The idea’s only two weeks old and the teachers have already had almost 100 inquiries.

“Some working parents felt like they couldn’t provide the services needed due to being at work and some wanted certified teachers to reinforce what they’re getting from the classroom,” says Dr. Whitney Lawrence.

They’re also providing special ed tutoring, social and emotional learning, monitoring, and a book club.

They can even help with scheduling the students’ school day.

The teachers will work with the parent and student to come up with an individual plan that meets the needs of both parent and child.

“There’s not a one size fits all approach to education and we’re here to offer a customized plan to meet each child,” says Lawrence.

Plans can be weekly or monthly. You can get a little help or a lot.

“Our role is not to replace the school. We think the school systems are doing a good job we just want to be there to support in whatever way we can,” says Dr. Lawrence.

For them, it’s all about the kids.

“If we’re stressed about it you can only imagine how the kids feel about it. They went to school all these years and have never had anything like this,” says Price.

They want to help students and teachers get educated in this new way.

To learn more about Virtual Teaching institute, click here for the Facebook page. You can contact them on Facebook or email at virtualteachinginstitute@gmail.com.

The picture below shows the prices and packages the institute offers.