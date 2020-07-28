Rowan County Schools receive donation for back-to-school PPE

Morehead Optimist Club donates money to Rowan County Schools for back-to-school PPE

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Morehead Optimist Club donated money to Rowan County Schools for PPE so students, faculty and staff will be protected when in-person classes begin.

The club, which was established in 1964 to help young people in Morehead and Rowan County, presented School Superintendent John Maxey with a check for $1,500.

The money will be used to purchase face masks, gloves, sanitizer and other PPE for back-to-school, according to the club.

“The Optimist Club continually steps up and assists Rowan County Schools whenever they can,” said Superintendent Maxey. “Whether it be the theatre program, athletics, Project Prom or any other program, they are always there for the students.”

“We have been very blessed to be able to fund youth programs at the level we have,” said Club President Bill Redwine. “The COVID-19 shutdown has impacted our revenues quite significantly this year, but we are now back up and running by following all of the state recommendations and mandates.”

For more information about the Optimist Club, contact President Bill Redwine at (606) 356-0666 or by email at moreheadoptimistclub@gmail.com.

Weekly meetings are held during the lunch hour every Tuesday at Mr. Gatti’s in Morehead.

