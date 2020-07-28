UPDATE: Police seek public’s help with fatal crash info

UPDATE POSTED 6 P.M. JULY 28, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard and need the public’s help.

- Advertisement -

According to Sgt. Donnell Gordon, around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard for an injury collision. The collision involved a black Jeep Cherokee which was traveling west on Citation Boulevard and a black Saturn Ion traveling north on Georgetown Road.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen either of the two cars prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should call Lexington Police Special Operations at (859) 258-3663.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 5 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man died in a two car crash early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened at Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard around 4:30 in the morning.

Officers say the man died from the crash and the other driver, a woman, is expected to be okay.

They say the reconstruction team was there to investigate what happened.