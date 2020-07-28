Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home virtual tour is now available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As you know many local partners came together to make this house look the way it does, the kitchen is furnished with appliances from Bosch and a top of the line Brizo faucet and the cabinets were supplied by kitchen concepts.

The virtual tour started at 9 A.M. on Tuesday, and it allowed viewers to see special features throughout the home, which is now complete!

Abby Dieter is the Development Coordinator for ST. Jude and she says the livestream was successful, “It’s actually really accessible for people to have this virtual tour. Being in Lexington we also broadcast to a broader audience, it’s not just in Lexington so we have this opportunity this year to show the house to so many more people.”

Dieter says there’s not much time left before the home giveaway, “We have less than 2 thousand tickets less for sale and we’re giving away the house on august 13th which is less than three weeks away so you don’t have a ton of time to buy your ticket and we don’t have a ton of tickets left.”

To win this years dream home, for only $100 you can reserve your ticket now by visiting dreamhome.org or calling 800-382-7512.