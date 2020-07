LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon and taken to the hospital.

According to police an officer happened to be at the Thorntons Gas Station on North Broadway when an argument between a man and woman got heated and the man pulled out a gun.

Police say they’re still investigating if the officer pulled out his own weapon.

Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Lexington Police.