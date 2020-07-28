Ky School for the Deaf, Pulaski, Laurel County schools push back start dates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- More school districts are pushing back the start date for school following a request from Governor Andy Beshear.

Tuesday, Pulaski County Schools announced August 24th would be the first day back for students.

- Advertisement -

It was originally August 5th.

So far, the district plans to have in-person classes.

Laurel county schools also announced a later start date of August 17th.

The Kentucky School for the Deaf in Danville announced it pushed back its start date to August 24th and the first six weeks of classes will be held online.

Fayette County Schools will also do online learning for at least the first month of school.

Monday night, the district announced an August 26th start date.