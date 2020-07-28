KHSAA votes for most fall sports to begin competition Sept. 7, football to begin Sept. 11

Playoffs for football set to begin November 13 and 14

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Amid a pandemic, athletes in Kentucky just had their fall sport seasons become a bit clearer.  The KHSAA has voted for football to begin practice August 24 and for competition to begin September 11.  Other fall sports of cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball will also begin practice on August 24, but will begin competition on September 7.

For football, teams they will have now have their playoffs to begin November 13 and 14 (previous date was Nov. 6 & 7).  This would also make the state football finals to be held on December 11 and 12.  As far as practice, athletes will be able to wear helmets only starting August 26, add shoulder pads September 2 and then go full gear on September 5.  This also puts as the official start date to being Week 4 of the original season so teams will now play eight regular season games.

The board does plan to meet before the August 24 practice start date to check on COVID-19 numbers to assure it is safe for players to begin play.

