I-75 lane closures scheduled Wednesday at Fayette-Madison line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises drivers of lane closures Wednesday for Interstate 75 on the Clays Ferry Bridge on the Fayette-Madison County line.

According to the state, the closures include:

Wednesday, July 29 – 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

the northbound left/fast lane will be closed at milepoint 97.6

Wednesday, July 29 – 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)

the southbound left/fast and middle lanes will be closed at milepoint 97.6

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible, according to the state.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.