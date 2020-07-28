Father indicted for reckless homicide in child’s death

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. (AP) — A Kentucky father has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son.

Prosecutor Shane Young presented the case to grand jurors last week and they handed down the charge against Mark Carroll, 33, of Elizabethtown, The News-Enterprise reported. Carroll’s 2-year-old son, Chevy Carroll, died May 3 from a single gunshot wound. - Advertisement -

The boy “was shot as a result of an accidental discharge from a firearm,” police spokesman Chris Denham said. He declined to describe the circumstances that led to the shooting. Denham previously said the child, his siblings and his parents were home when the shooting occurred.