Another lab offers walk-up coronavirus testing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another lab has begun COVID-19 testing in Lexington.

LabTox Laboratories located in Hamburg is offering walk-in testing at 409 W. New Circle Road which is at the intersection of Russell Cave Road.

.

No appointment is necessary but if there is a wait, people will be asked to stay in their car until they are told to come inside.

A nurse will perform the nasal swab and results are available 24 hours later.

If a patient has symptoms, they are advised by a sign on the door to call (859) 213-0427 first and to stay in their car for testing.

Patients can use insurance or self pay, according to the company.