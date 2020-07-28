Another lab offers walk-up coronavirus testing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another lab has begun COVID-19 testing in Lexington.
LabTox Laboratories located in Hamburg is offering walk-in testing at 409 W. New Circle Road which is at the intersection of Russell Cave Road.
.
No appointment is necessary but if there is a wait, people will be asked to stay in their car until they are told to come inside.
A nurse will perform the nasal swab and results are available 24 hours later.
If a patient has symptoms, they are advised by a sign on the door to call (859) 213-0427 first and to stay in their car for testing.
Patients can use insurance or self pay, according to the company.
For information, visit the company’s web site at Labtoxlabs.com.
The company’s toxicology and molecular labs are located on Old Rosebud Rad in Hamburg.
