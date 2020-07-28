24-year-old charged with almost 30 counts of child porn

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old McCracken County man is arrested on almost 30 counts of child pornography following a search of his home Monday.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Russell Allen Farmer is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony; eight counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, class D felony; and one count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under 16 years old, a class B felony.

Farmer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation that began after agents discovered he allegedly was distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online, the KSP said in a release.

During a search of his home Monday, investigators seized computer equipment and other items for analysis, the KSP said.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

He was booked into the McCracken County Detention Center in Paducah.

The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.