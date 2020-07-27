Two caught in stolen truck after chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A routine patrol turned in a high-speed chase with a stolen truck and ultimately the arrest of two people Sunday morning.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old James Helton, of North

Highway 421, and 19-year-old Alexius Sizemore, of Coal Hollow Road, with auto theft, first-degree fleeing, first-degree wanton endangerment and other offenses.

At about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones was patrolling in the Oneida Community when a vehicle matching the description of a stolen truck went speeding past him.

When Jones tried to stop the truck, it took off, passing cars and swerving into oncoming traffic, finally hitting another vehicle on Little Bullskin Road, according to the department. The two people in the truck took off after it got stuck on an embankment.

Jones caught Helton after a brief chase and Sizemore was caught later when she stopped at a house looking for help, the department said.

Assisting at the scene was Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz, Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs and Kentucky State Police Trooper Wayne Hensley.