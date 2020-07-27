Tates Creek-Euclid traffic changes coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sewer construction continues to force traffic changes in the busy Euclid Avenue-Tates Creek area.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, drivers will not be able to turn left from Tates Creek Road to Euclid Avenue or make left turns from Euclid Avenue to Tates Creek Road (to view map of the traffic routes click here Euclid_TatesCreek_July27 ).

The change is expected to last until late August, according to the city.

Drivers traveling toward downtown on Tates Creek Road may use Sunset Drive and S. Ashland Avenue to reach businesses on Euclid Avenue.

To reach the UK Campus area, drivers can use Alumni Drive and Cooper Drive from Tates Creek Road or Woodland Avenue from E. High Street. Drivers traveling from downtown on E. High Street may continue to turn right onto Euclid Avenue

Drivers traveling toward Tates Creek Road on Euclid may use S. Ashland Avenue to reach High St.

Visitors to the Chevy Chase business district are encouraged to use Waze and visit the project website for traffic updates and information about reaching their favorite businesses.

In addition, there are still lane closures on Euclid Ave. While all of Euclid is open to two-way traffic, the southside lane is closed from Marquis Ave. to East High St. Sidewalks are open on both sides of the street.

Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully and slowly through construction areas and be aware of pedestrians.

“We know that this will be difficult for local businesses for a few weeks,” said Charles Martin, director of the Division of Water Quality. “We are getting the word out that businesses will remain accessible during lane closures, and hope that construction will move quickly as it has during the rest of the project.”

This construction work continues Lexington’s project to replace two miles of sanitary sewer line from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road, through the University of Kentucky campus and along Euclid Avenue.

The original sanitary sewer is nearly 80 years old and in disrepair, which is why this new sewer line is needed. Construction on the Euclid sewer project began in February of this year.

Visit LexingtonKY.gov/EuclidSewer for traffic information and updates about the project.