Suspected burglars found hiding in cornfield

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people return home to find strangers in their garage. Now the two are in jail after deputies track them down hiding in a cornfield.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, 33-year-old Sean James Everhart, of Ringold Road in Somerset, and 22-year-old Jyan Lynn McCartney, of Valley View Trail in Monticello, are charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief in connection with the break in of a home on Faubush Road in western Pulaski County.

Deputies Logan Starnes and Austin Swartz answered a burglary-in-progress call and when they arrived, the owner of the home and her friend described the two people in the garage who fled into the cornfield.

The deputies located Everhart and McCartney and recovered some stolen items along the trail leading into the field, according to the sheriff.