State issues warning about unwanted seeds arriving in mail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is now one of at least four states investigating packages of seeds showing up in resident’s mailboxes unordered and unwanted.
The packages apparently are coming from China, according to Kentucky Agriculture Secretary Dr. Ryan Quarles and his counterparts in other states.
Virginia was among the first states with a widespread advisory issued late last week. Quarles followed suit during the weekend.
If you receive a suspicious package of seeds, Quarles advises:
— DO NOT PLANT them because they could contain invasive species
— Contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture immediately (502)-573-0282 or Ag.Web@ky.gov
— Put the package and seeds in a zip lock bag and wash your hands immediately.
The type of seeds in the package is unknown at this time, officials said.