Rowan County closes some offices due to positive COVID-19 tests

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rowan County is closing some government offices after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county.
Judge-Executive Harry Clark says two employees who work in the courthouse and one who works in the animal shelter tested positive for the virus.
As a result, the courthouse, animal shelter and county garage will be closed until further notice.
Judge Clark says when more test results come back in the next 2-to-3 days, he’ll reevaluate the situation.
He says he owes it to all the employees and citizens to take extra precautions during this pandemic, especially with the number of positive cases surging in Kentucky.