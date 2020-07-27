People in Lexington remember John Lewis

By
Christy Bollinger
-
0
17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — People in Lexington are remembering John Lewis and his legacy.

“He lived a very good, long life and I think that in many ways is perhaps the best revenge against the segregationists,” says UK Historian Nikki Brown.

- Advertisement -

Congressman John Lewis started his activism as a teenager. At 23 he was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

“We are literally seeing kind of the end of an era of life of people who lived through that social unrest during the fifties and sixties,” says Lexington activist Devine Carama.

Carama says a huge lesson Lewis taught is that you’re never too young to make a difference.

“Even in that space, even in that time, at that age he still took it upon himself and said ‘I’m gonna make a difference and I’m gonna lead’,” says Carama. “He almost lost his life during the social unrest in Alabama fighting for the freedoms that people like myself have today.”

“In Washington D.C. he said that the purpose of good trouble is to jar the system and the way we can make good trouble is vote and to encourage others to vote and that’s how you change the system,” says Brown.

What does Brown think Lewis would have to say about the Black Lives Matter movement?

“To not give up. That the road is going to be hard and that it’s going to take some sacrifice but the cause is good,” says Brown.

80-year-old Teddi Smith-Robillard met Lewis nearly a decade ago and talked with him about what they both faced during the Civil Rights movement.

“Anytime you get the chance to meet or talk with someone back from the day that had lived some of the stuff he lived it’s really good but it makes me sad in a way. It was an honor to meet him, it truly was an honor and I’ll never forget it,” says Smith-Robillard.

Previous articleBars closed again, restaurants scaled back to curb coronavirus
Next articleTwo wanted on murder charges from June shooting
mm
Christy Bollinger
http://wtvq.com
Christy Bollinger joined the ABC 36 news team as a reporter in March 2018. Christy comes from a little western Kentucky town called Cadiz. She graduated from Western Kentucky University in May 2017 with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Criminology. Christy is thrilled to be working at her dream job in her home state. She is passionate about storytelling and you can see her weekdays on ABC 36 News at 5 and 6 p.m. She's covered everything from visits from the sitting president and vice president, to high-profile murder cases. When not chasing stories, Christy loves nothing more than being at the beach and says life is just better with sand between your toes and waves crashing at your feet. She is also a big animal lover. She's a fur momma and her mini-Australian Shepherd, Milly, standard Australian Shepherd, Bennie, and her Maine Coon, Cheeto, are the loves of her life. Christy encourages you to send her any story ideas you may have. Find her on Facebook at Christy Bollinger ABC 36, tweet her @ChristyB_news, or email her at CBollinger@wtvq.com.