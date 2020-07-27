Mobile coronavirus testing comes to different Fayette neighborhood

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s mobile coronavirus testing program moves to Consolidated Baptist Church near the Hollow Creek, Winburn and Radcliffe-Marlboro neighborhoods this week, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday.

“We know the importance of having free, easy access to COVID-19 testing,” Gorton said. “This program makes getting tested much easier with both drive-up and walk-up access. Thank you to Pastor Richard Gaines and Consolidated Baptist Church for hosting the program this week.”

“Protect your family. Come out and be tested,” said Pastor Gaines.

The program is focused on providing COVID-19 testing access to areas where there have been a disproportionate increase in cases. To date, more than 4,200 tests have been administered through the Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program.

This week’s testing will be at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, July 30; 12-8 p.m., Friday, July 31; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory will offer the tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required to receive testing.

No appointment is necessary. Tests are available to anyone. Bluewater can process up to 1,000 tests a day.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, the need for testing increases. The City is in the process of providing additional public testing options.

Drive-thru testing is available at the Southland Christian Church Richmond Road campus, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue until they run out of test kits. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Additionally, drive-thru testing is available through this Friday, July 31, at the Kroger Health testing site at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Campus. The testing entrance is located off Loudon Avenue near the intersection with Newtown Pike. Testing is available by appointment, which can be secured by visiting thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing. Appointments are scheduled Tuesday through Friday.

Those looking to be tested can also contact their healthcare provider. Most are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on testing sites go to: kycovid19.ky.gov.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory has been recognized by the state of Kentucky for expanding the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Based in Mount Washington, KY, they are committed to be an industry leader in cutting-edge instrumentation and testing methodologies.