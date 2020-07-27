Man arrested with $10,000 in counterfeit goods

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County investigators bust a Lexington man for counterfeit goods.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, Chad Martin was arrested as part of an investigation into counterfeit merchandise arriving at J.E. Woods Drive in Danville.

Martin claimed ownership of more than $10,000 in goods that arrived from Turkey, according to the department.

Under the investigation led by Capt. Casey McCoy, Martin is charged with prohibited commerce on counterfeit goods.