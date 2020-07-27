Lexington bar chooses to close early ahead of new coronavirus orders

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Some bars and restaurants aren’t waiting for the governor’s order, reducing restaurant capacity and shutting down bars again, to take effect.

They’re closing their doors right away. Soon after the governor announced the new rules Monday, Crossings Lexington announced it would close that night at 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The bar thanked its supporters online.

“Let’s hunker down again and try to get our rates back under control…we believe that looking out for our patrons’ safety is in everyone’s best interest. If we can help in facilitating even one person not being infected with Covid, we will do it- profits be damned,” it wrote.

It told patrons it will update them on a reopening plan when staff can assess new requirements and recommendations.

 

 

Per Governor Beshear’s recommendation, we have decided to go ahead and close at 9:00pm tonight. We appreciate everyone…

Posted by Crossings Lexington on Monday, July 27, 2020

Previous articleDisturbance at juvenile detention center leaves staffer injured
Next articleFayette County Public School classes begin August 26
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!