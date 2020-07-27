Lexington bar chooses to close early ahead of new coronavirus orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Some bars and restaurants aren’t waiting for the governor’s order, reducing restaurant capacity and shutting down bars again, to take effect.

They’re closing their doors right away. Soon after the governor announced the new rules Monday, Crossings Lexington announced it would close that night at 9 p.m.

The bar thanked its supporters online.

“Let’s hunker down again and try to get our rates back under control…we believe that looking out for our patrons’ safety is in everyone’s best interest. If we can help in facilitating even one person not being infected with Covid, we will do it- profits be damned,” it wrote.

It told patrons it will update them on a reopening plan when staff can assess new requirements and recommendations.